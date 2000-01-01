On Wednesday, March 11, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. to discuss potential service updates proposed to go into effect in August.

The following changes are proposed for UW Campus service:

Proposal for standard weekday service:



Proposal for standard weekend service:



Additionally, proposal includes re-routing Route 84 to serve the UW Hospital, and serve both westbound and eastbound stops.



Staff propose a complete restructure of Routes 81 and 82 late night service. Service eliminated east of Franklin St. Route 81 proposed to serve west-side of campus, Route 82 to serve east.

Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing to give feedback. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed at the public hearing as well as to all written comments received.

Submit Comments

Written comments can also be sent to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703.