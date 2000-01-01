UW Campus Service
PROPOSED AUGUST SERVICE UPDATES
Wednesday, March 11, 6:00 PM
Madison Municipal Building
215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. – Room 215
Please use Doty St. Entrance
On Wednesday, March 11, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. to discuss potential service updates proposed to go into effect in August.
The following changes are proposed for UW Campus service:
Routes 80 and 84
- Reroute Route 84 to serve the UW Hospital, and serve both westbound and eastbound stops.
- Change mid-day standard weekday service for Routes 80 and 84 to expand from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Route 80 to serve UW Hospital to Lake St., while Route 84 serves Eagle Heights to Charter St.
- During standard weekend service, proposal includes added frequency during mid-day on Route 80. Buses operate every 25 minutes from noon to 8:00 p.m.
Routes 81 and 82
- Complete route restructure of Routes 81 and 82 late night service. Service eliminated east of Franklin St. Route 81 proposed to serve west-side of campus, Route 82 to serve east.
Routes 80 and 84
Proposal for standard weekday service:
- From 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. (Morning Peak): No proposed changes
- From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Mid-day): Route 80 operates every 5 minutes between UW Hospital and Lake St., Route 84 operates every 15 minutes between Eagle Heights and Charter St.
- From 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Afternoon Peak): Route 80 operates every 7 minutes between Eagle Heights and Lake St., Route 84 operates every 30 minutes.
- From 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Evening): No proposed changes
Proposal for standard weekend service:
- Increased frequency on Route 80 from noon to 8 p.m. Bus to operate every 25 minutes.
Additionally, proposal includes re-routing Route 84 to serve the UW Hospital, and serve both westbound and eastbound stops.
Routes 81 and 82
Staff propose a complete restructure of Routes 81 and 82 late night service. Service eliminated east of Franklin St. Route 81 proposed to serve west-side of campus, Route 82 to serve east.
Give Feedback
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing to give feedback. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed at the public hearing as well as to all written comments received.
Submit Comments
- Fill Out Feedback Form
- Call: (608) 266-4466
- Email: mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com
Written comments can also be sent to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Madison WI 53703.